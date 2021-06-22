Defending Yourself and Your Child – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (26-minute audio)

You’re delivering food late at night. There is no house at the address you were given, so you call the customer for directions. The customer says he is in the trailer home down the street. You get out of your car and a stranger comes up to you. “You order the pizza?” you ask. The man draws a knife and tells you to give him your wallet and your phone.

You are a gun owner. You have your Georgia Weapons Carry License. You’re also armed tonight. You step back and your attacker moves toward you. You present your handgun and shoot your attacker. You keep backing up, and your attacker stops chasing you. You call 911.

You give a brief statement to the police. EMS declares your attacker dead at the scene. Police identify your attacker as a criminal with a long history of robbery who recently got out of prison after serving 15 years. Neither you nor the property owner knows your attacker.

You and your boyfriend are fighting. He hits you. You shout for him to stop. He hits your baby, that is when you draw your firearm and shoot your attacker. Now he leaves your child alone. You grab your child, back up, and call the police.

EMTs take you and your baby to a children’s hospital for treatment. They take your attacker to a separate hospital to treat a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

You give a statement to the police.

It is just after sunset when you hear someone banging on your front door. You open the door to see who it is. A stranger pushes his way inside. You fall backward. You’re armed. You shoot your attacker, and now he stops pushing you. You back up and call 911. EMS declares our attacker dead at the scene.

Police say your attacker was a drunk tourist who couldn’t find his way back to his hotel. They say no charges will be filed against you.

Your neighbor gives you a call in the middle of the morning. Your neighbor is away from home and his doorbell camera showed someone near, or in, his house. He asks you to have a look. You walk towards his house when you see a stranger coming out of your neighbor’s side door. You shout to the stranger.

The stranger is carrying a sack and carrying your friend’s rifle. The stranger orders you inside and grabs your phone. You don’t want to be shot so you ask if he needs any help. The robber is sweating, nervous, and twitching like an addict. The robber picks up a small safe, his sack, and orders you outside at gunpoint. You suggest that he take the property and leave the gun behind. You’re walking outside when the robber drops the rifle.

You’re a gun owner. You have your concealed carry permit. You’re carrying concealed in public today. Now that you don’t have a rifle pointed at you, you draw your gun and tell your attacker to give you back your cell phone. The attacker drops your phone, then reaches back for the rifle. You shoot the ground in front of him, and your attacker runs away. You call the police and keep your attacker’s insight. A block away the attacker drops the safe. He runs into some trees, but the police surround him and arrest him.

You give a statement to the police. Your 28-year-old attacker is charged with kidnapping, burglary, and robbery.

