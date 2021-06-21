EAA MC312 Goose Gun; Take a Gander and You’ll Be Sold

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – EAA Corp., importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, introduce the new MC312 Goose Shotgun, designed specifically for large waterfowl hunting.

The MC312 Goose semi-auto shotgun in 12GA (2 ¾”, 3”, 3 ½”) is built on a lightweight aircraft aluminum receiver with a machined integral accessory rail for included optics, is a Goose’s worst nightmare. The stock and forend are built out of high-impact polymers for a lifetime of use. The MC312 Goose barrel features a vented rib with a fiber-optic front sight and extended screw choke tubes in a common pattern. The overall length of 52-inches and a 30-inch barrel allows the shotgun to swing smoothly on follow-through shots while still having an extended sight plane.

The MC312 Goose is built to take on the demanding environment of goose hunting while delivering on solid performance at a reasonable price. The low mount Red Dot optics will give you the advantage you have been looking for in goose hunting and will keep the geese up at night! Included with the MC312 Goose are 5 choke tubes (Cylinder, Improved Cylinder, Full, Modified, and Improved Modified).

Be ready for goose season with the dependable MC312 Goose shotgun for a price under the competition and performance like the big-name brands.

The MC312 Goose Shotgun Specifications:

SKU: 390153

Caliber: 12GA (2 ¾”, 3”, 3 ½”)

Action: Semi-Auto

Overall Length: 52”

Barrel Length: 30”

Length of Pull: 14.25”

Weight: 6.95 lbs.

Mag Cap.: 5+1

Finish: Blue/Black

MSRP: $452.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com