Federal Ammunition Awarded 3-Year Defense Contract

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition has been awarded a 3-year contract to partner with the Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium to design, develop, and demonstrate technological superiority in ammunition to enhance the Warfighter’s lethality, survivability, and combat effectiveness.

“This is a tremendous honor,” stated Jason Vanderbrink, President of Federal Ammunition. “When called upon, Federal wants to provide our industry-leading expertise to work alongside our military partners to build only the best ammunition for our servicemen and women whose lives depend on only the best ammunition while defending Americans and our way of life,” stated Vanderbrink.

Vice President of Government Sales David Leis says with this partnership, Federal will collaborate on programs to improve small-caliber ammunition performance through advanced research and development. “By supporting combat operations with precision products designed for long-range fire on select targets, our objective is to increase a soldier’s lethality and survivability with advanced ammunition capabilities,” stated Leis.

