Ammo InStock: Federal HST 45ACP 230Gr JHP +P 100 Rounds $99.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has 100 round boxes of Federal HST 45ACP 230Gr Jacketed Hollow Point +P ammunition for $99.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. That is $0.99 each a round for top-quality self-defense ammunition.

Federal HST 45ACP 230Gr Jacketed Hollow Point +P AMmunition Looking for a reliable .45 ACP jacketed hollow point round? This Federal HST self-defense round is what you need. This ammo is what some tout as the “creme-de-la-creme” of JHP ammo for 45 Auto (and we’d be hard-pressed to argue otherwise). Backed by clean-burning powder, the HST bullet in this round has amazing expansion when it encounters soft tissue. This gives it the knock-down power you NEED to stop an assailant dead in their tracks. This ammo features new boxer-primed brass casings and is non-corrosive. While 1,000 rounds of JHP ammo might seem like a bit much, we’d like to remind you of the concept of “practice with what you carry.” You’ll be safer for it! Plus, it helps we can provide you with some awesome bulk ammo discounts! So, what are you waiting for?! Pick up a case of this ammo today and start becoming the protector you know you are! Practice with what you carry!

