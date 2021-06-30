Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has SIGNED HB-259 ~ Church Carry

Official Communication by Marion P. Hammer

Unified Sportsmen of Florida Executive Director

NRA Past President

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has signed into law, HB-259 Church Carry. The bill took effect immediately.

HB-259 Church Carry

HB-259, The Church Carry bill authorizes persons who have concealed weapons or firearms licenses to carry firearms on property of churches, synagogues, or any other religious institutions, unless specifically prohibited to do so by the church, synagogue, religious institution, or other property owners.

The House bill was sponsored by Rep. Jayer Williamson (R) and Rep. Cord Byrd (R) and Co-Sponsored by the following: CoSponsors: Andrade, Bell, Beltran, Brannan III, Buchanan, DiCeglie, Duggan, Fernandez-Barquin, Fetterhoff, Fine, Fischer, Grall, Gregory, Harding, Hawkins, Ingoglia, Leek, Maggard, Maney, Massullo, Jr., McClain, Overdorf, Payne, Roach, Robinson (W), Rommel, Roth, Sabatini, Salzman, Shoaf, Sirois, Smith (D), Snyder, Tuck, Yarborough

The Senate bill was sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters (R) and Co-Sponsored by the following: CoSponsors: Albritton, Baxley, Bradley, Brandes, Broxson, Hutson, Rodrigues (R), Rodriguez (A), Simpson

View HB-259 bill here:

Governor Ron DeSantis and bill Sponsors are strong Second Amendment supporters.

