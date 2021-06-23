Grey Man Tactical Introduces the Stealth 20L Backpack

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Conquer your gear with the brand-new Grey Man Tactical™ Stealth 20L Backpack. Designed to seamlessly integrate the popular Rigid MOLLE Panel™ [RMP™] for everyday-carry organization, the Stealth 20L Backpack offers versatility and durability, all while discreetly carrying off body. Blend into almost any environment with the covert design of the Stealth 20L Backpack by Grey Man Tactical™.

With six storage compartments of various sizes, the Stealth 20L provides plenty of room for a wide range of equipment. The Stealth 20L features two compartments compatible with the Grey Man Tactical™ RMP Series™ for Backpack. The 10.75 X 17 RMP™ fits inside the main compartment while the 15.25 X 11 RMP™ keeps off-body carry weapons and accessories organized within the concealed carry compartment. The concealed carry compartment offers quick access using the right-side handle and left- or right-side large YKK zippers.

A lightweight, low-profile design reduces snagging on clothing or other items when in action. Quick-release sternum and shoulder straps allow for rapid access to any of the compartments when seconds count. Two discreet luggage straps across the back allow the Stealth 20L to slide onto a rolling suitcase handle. By using an aftermarket bulletproof insert, the Stealth 20L can convert into a shield by using the luggage straps as a forearm strap and handle.

The Stealth 20L laptop compartment utilizes a padded interior lining with a safeguard sleeve, keeping your laptop safe from unwanted damage, and is also supported by a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) sheet for impact resistance. Trust that your gear will remain secure and protected against the elements, as the Stealth 20L is built using high-quality, water resistant 1000 Denier Nylon.

Exterior Dimensions: 11.75” W x 17.5” H x 7.75” D

Interior Dimensions: 10.75” W x 17” H x 6.75” D

Total Capacity: 1225 cu in / 20L

Weight: 3.35 lbs

Max load: 90lbs / 40kg

The Stealth 20L is available in either black or grey and can be purchased at www.greymantactical.com with a price of $149.99 (RMP™ sold separately).

GMT™ Guarantee:

Grey Man Tactical™ warranties its products against defects in workmanship and materials. If you have a defective product, we will gladly replace it at no cost to you. This does not apply to third party products.

About GMT™:

In 2012, Paul Capdepon lived in an area where he preferred the contents of his personal gear to not be known. He carried a nondescript commuter-style backpack and wanted the ability to organize EDC-type gear. Not finding a suitable option, Paul decided to adapt the traditional MOLLE-style grid and designed the first Rigid MOLLE Panel™ to insert into any backpack with a 15″ laptop sleeve.

After receiving interest in the Rigid MOLLE Panel™ Paul had made for his own gear, he decided to launch a basic website in 2014 to begin selling them. Paul worked with local manufacturers from his home state of Louisiana as the demand for expanding the range of RMP™ sizes quickly increased. GMT™ has performed extensive testing and evaluations in the most adverse and demanding conditions. GMT™ then incorporated customer feedback to optimize performance in creating a dependable organizational platform.

The RMP Series™ has since been utilized by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies – specifically the DOS, DOJ, DHS, FBI, USMS, USBP, NYPD and LAPD to US Armed Forces, including the US Army, USAF, USN, USMC, USCG and USSOCOM – with implementation in missions assigned across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and surrounding areas of operation. As a result, the RMP Series™ has yielded over 1,000 Five Star Reviews in our efforts to make critical gear rapidly accessible.

It is our ongoing passion to serve the prepared citizens, outdoorsmen, Law Enforcement, First Responders and Armed Forces communities, and we look forward to continuing to create gear that enables you to perform at the highest standard.

For more information, please visit: www.greymantactical.com