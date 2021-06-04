Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale on the Magpul Industries MBUS Pro Offset Front and Rear Sight Set that you can pick up for just $153.348 with FREE shipping. This set normally retails for $171.00(brownells) to $185.00(amazon) and more most places online.

Product Links:

Building on the proven MBUS Pro platform, the MBUS Pro Offset Front and Rear Sight set is part of an effective aiming system to supplement magnified optics on M1913 Picatinny mounting surfaces. In the event of a damaged or nonfunctional primary optic, or a close target, rotating the rifle 45 degrees provides the shooter with a fully-featured iron sighting solution. Both the MBUS Pro Offset Front Sight and Rear Sight feature durable Melonited steel construction, a positive detent lockup when deployed, a low profile footprint to ensure compatibility and reduce interference with most rifle setups. The front has a tool-less adjustment of the front post for easy zeroing, and the rear has a tool-less windage adjustment for easy zeroing, and dual rear apertures.

Magpul MBUS Pro Offset Front and Rear Sight Set $153.34

Magpul Industries MBUS Pro Offset Front and Rear Sight Sets are well reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!