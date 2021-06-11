USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has a crazy cheap price on the Holosun HE509T Titanium Elite Reflex Sights at just $299.70 after a coupon code at check out. This offer ends June 13th, 2021 and will likely sell out before that.

Holosun HE509T Titanium Elite Reflex Sight

Specifically designed for pistols, the HE509T features an enclosed design that protects the emitter within sealed tubes, so it can’t be obscured by water, mud, and dust. The body is made from Holosun®’s Grade 5 titanium body, which provides more than double the tensile strength and as high as 5X the fatigue strength of aluminum.

It’s an ultra-tough Red Dot Sight, but it’s what’s inside that counts. And inside the HE509T is a handful of Holosun’s premier technologies. First and foremost is Solar Failsafe, which uses ambient light to power the Sight in the event of a battery outage. Next up is Shake Awake technology, which “wakes” the Sight at the slightest movement and shuts it down during periods of inactivity. Once “awake,” the 590T provides your choice of 2 MOA Red Dot, 32 MOA Circle Dot. It all adds up to one of the finest dedicated pistol micro Reflex Sights we offer.

Tactical Deal: Holosun HE509T Titanium Elite Reflex Sight $299.70 Limited Time Offer

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!