Hoppe’s Shooters Score Big Wins at USPSA 2 Gun Nationals

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Hoppe’s, the No. 1 name in gun care products, congratulates sponsored shooters Todd Jarrett and Nicholas Realuyo on bringing home top wins at the recent USPSA 2 Gun PCC and Pistol MultiGun Nationals, held June 4-6 in Talladega, Alabama. In the inaugural match, Jarrett finished second Overall in the Open Division while fellow teammate Realuyo was named Top Junior.

Throughout the three-day match, more than 200 shooters took on 11 stages of fire, each designed to test their ability in both speed and accuracy. Amongst the stacked field of competitors, Jarrett was able to stay near the top of the leaderboard, finishing in second place while also being named High Senior.

“Well, I didn’t win but I’ll take it,” Jarrett joked while reflecting on the match. “Overall, I thought the stages were extremely well done and coming from the 3-Gun world, I thought each was well thought out and challenging. And while I fell a little short of my goal, to me the excitement around this match and its overall success is a strong indicator that more major matches like this will be coming back soon. And perhaps more importantly, 2-Gun matches are alive and well.”

Leading up to the match and during, Jarrett relied on numerous Hoppe’s products to keep his gear running like new.

“For consistency and durability, there’s no other choice but Hoppe’s,” Jarrett said. “It’s important to ensure that my firearms are well lubricated to help give me that competitive edge. With most PCC guns being blowbacks, they get dirty fast, and keeping them running is where Hoppe’s outshines the field.”

Also competing in this year’s match was Hoppe’s junior shooter, Nicholas Realuyo. Jarrett and Realuyo, who were squadded during the match, have been close friends since Realuyo was just 8 years old. This positive relationship, along with Realuyo’s hard work and determination, helped pave the way to him winning the distinguished honor of Top Junior while placing 11th overall in the Open Division.

“I first met Nicholas and his brother several years ago at a junior camp I was teaching, and it was evident that both had amazing talent at such a young age,” Jarrett said. “We’ve continued to work on the range together whenever we can, and it’s been fun to see their skills develop. Being on the same squad, it was definitely a benefit to discuss stage plans and feed off with them as I would seasoned veterans. As a mentor and a friend, I was excited to see Nicholas win his first Junior National Championship.”

