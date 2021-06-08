In Public, at Home, and at Work – More Self-Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Ben Branam joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (24-minute audio)

Your boyfriend is moving out of your home. He is carrying his clothes out to his car just after noon when he threatens you. He grabs your head and headbutts you. He grabs your neck and chokes you. You fight your way free of him. You run into a back room to get your firearm. You turn and shoot your attacker who has followed you. Now your attacker stops. You back up and call 911. Police and EMTs arrive a few minutes later. Emergency Medical Services declares your attacker dead at the scene. Police said there were two small children in the home.

You own a small pizza parlor. You’re 61 years old. An ex-employee comes into your store near closing and calls you names. You tell him to leave. He hits you in the head and scratches your eyes. You close your store and walk out to your car. You see your ex-employee near your car holding a baseball bat. You run to your car and grab your gun. Your attacker moves toward you. You try to fire a warning shot at the ground but hit your attacker in the leg just above the knee. That stops the attack. You call 911.

Your attacker claims you attacked him, and the police arrest you.

You and your husband are done shopping at Walmart. It is a little after 9 at night and you’re driving out of the parking lot. A man walks up to the passenger side of your car and shouts at you. Your husband is driving. He stops the car and gets out. The stranger runs around your car and charges your husband. The stranger has a knife and your husband yells as he backs up.

You own a handgun. You’re armed. You grab the gun from the console and get out of your car. You shoot your husband’s attacker one time. You call 911 and stay at the scene. You and your husband give a statement to the police. Emergency medical services transport your attacker to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound to the throat. The police reviewed the security videos from the parking lot. They say they have no plans to charge you.

You’re unloading your car at the local golf course. You hear a woman scream and look up. A man has a woman by the throat and is choking her. You grab your gun and run towards the victim. You shout for the man to stop. The attacker lets go and turns toward you. He has a knife in his waistband. He reaches for the knife and you shoot a shot in the air. You shout for him to stay still.

Police arrive a few minutes later. They arrest the attacker and arrest you. The woman works at the golf course and says her attacker choked her and told her to hand over her cellphone. The police release you and charge the attacker with aggravated assault. Later, the attacker’s lawyer said he may have been off his medications.

Tag- No Shots Fired

Text of the discussion and links to the original stories are on the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.