John Vlieger Takes Home High Overall at 2021 KY USPSA Section Championship

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, is pleased to announce its sponsored shooter, John Vlieger, won High Overall and First Place in the Open Division at the 2021 KY USPSA Section Championship, held June 20, 2021, in Wilmore, Kentucky. Vlieger competed against 208 competitors to finish with 1063.1914 match points and a time of 139.93.

“Walking away with the win at the Kentucky State Championship, and at my home club, is a great feeling. Another match surrounded by the best people, in extreme weather. Ten stages over eight hours in 90+ degrees tested my focus, but not my gear. My pistol was fed with Shell Shock Technologies NAS3 cases and the results show why I choose to use them at every major event,” commented Vlieger.

Vlieger has fired over 100,000 rounds of ammunition with Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases since becoming sponsored in 2017 and plans to continue using it. He can be seen competing next at the Doc Welt 9th Annual Memorial Match, to be held June 26, 2021, in Clearwater, Florida.

About Shell Shock Technologies NAS3 Cases:

NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out, or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com

About John Vlieger:

John Vlieger began seriously competing in action shooting sports in mid-2014 while serving with the US Army. Initially focused on Limited Division with iron sights, Vlieger found his calling in Open Division and has been pushing his limits ever since. Relocating to Lexington, KY in 2017, his efforts have redoubled to improve his skills and compete at the highest level. He has since completed over 100 state, regional, and national championship matches with tens of titles under his belt. Vlieger plans to compete in over 10 major events in 2021, culminating in the 2021 IPSC World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.