USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a low price on KCI USA .223 / 5.56X45mm 30 round Aluminum Magazines at just $8.25 each. Korean mags…yes they work and the price is low.

KCI USA .223 / 5.56X45mm Aluminum Magazines These magazines are designed to hold 30 rounds of 5.56×45 NATO ammunition. Lightweight and affordable, KCI USA magazines are made from 6061 T0 grade aluminum, heat-treated and anodized per MIL-A-8625 Type III Class I for durability. Specifications: Weight 0.3lbs

Color Gray

Compatible with AR-15 / M16 / M4

Manufacturer KCI Korea

Caliber .223 / 5.56x45mm

Capacity 30 rounds

Body Material Aluminum

Spring Material Alloy Steel These standard capacity 30-round magazines are chemically treated for maximum corrosion resistance. Enhanced anti-tilt followers ensure ultra-reliable feeding. KCI USA is proud to offer a LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY.

Tactical Deals: KCI USA .223 / 5.56X45mm Aluminum Magazine 30Rnds $8.25 Each

