Kinetic Concealment Now Offering Holsters for Ruger-57 Pistol

Jackson, TN – (Ammoland.com) – Kinetic Concealment, maker of high-quality patented hybrid holsters, is proud to offer holsters to fit the popular Ruger-57 centerfire pistol.

Kinetic Concealment has created a perfect complement to the Ruger-57 with their Kydex shell hybrid holsters. Kinetic Concealment can now offer their original Hybrid IWB holster, KC Baby appendix carry holster, or OWB holster to fit the Ruger-57 for a complete self-defense package. The Ruger-57 is a semi-automatic chambered in 5.7x28mm and available with 20+1 capacity, or state-compliant 10+1 capacity. It’s a perfect option for hobby shooting, target practice, or even personal defense.

The original Hybrid IWB holster and KC Baby appendix carry holster feature the patented neoprene-backed leather and Kydex combination. They use Chicago Style flat head screws so that the cants can be easily adjusted and the Kydex shell can be tightened back down after continued use. Kinetic Concealment’s OWB holster is made with sturdy Kydex shells, mounted to a cowhide leather backing. These holsters are secure, durable, and fit most any gun-belt 2″ thick or less.

The Ruger-57 features an easy-reach trigger and a 1911-style ambidextrous safety. It has a reversible magazine release and a billet steel slide. It is drilled and tapped for optics mounting and has a Secure Action fire control. The black polymer and black oxide finish give a sleek appearance while the high-quality components offer strength and durability.

Kinetic Concealment holsters can be purchased online at www.kineticconcealment.com . For more information on Kinetic Concealment, visit www.kineticconcealment.com.