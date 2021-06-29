Gun Deal: Magnified Sig Sauer SOR52001 Romeo5 1X20mm Compact Red Dot $139.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has another great price on a SIG optic. This time it is the magnified Sig Sauer SOR52001 Romeo5 1X20mm Compact 2 MOA Red Dot Sight with the High & Low Mount for $139.99 and FREE Shipping with coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out.

Sig Sauer Sor52001 Romeo5 1X20Mm Compact 2 Moa Red Dot Sight ROMEO5 compact red dot sights provide civilians and armed professionals a robust 1x aiming solution for any situation. Ultra-low parallax so point-of-aim is point-of-impact and the red dot remains parallel to the bore of your firearm, no matter what your viewing angle is relative to the optical axis of the sight. Features: 2 MOA Red-Dot provides 10 illumination settings (8 daylight plus 2 NV) for visibility in all light conditions

MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination) powers up when it senses motion and powers down when not

Integrated M1913 Picatinny interface provides industry-standard mounting options for a range of applications

Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance

Includes a M1913 Picatinny low mount riser and a co-witness 1.41” riser mount Specifications: Color: Black

Finish: Matte

Fabric/Material: Aluminum

Magnification: 1 x

Objective Lens Diameter: 20 mm

Reticle: 2 MOA Red Dot

Illumination Color: Red

Brightness Settings: 10

Adjustment Type: MOA

Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA

Lens Material: Glass

Optical Coating: HDX

Attachment/Mount Type: MIL-STD 1913

Battery Type: CR2032

Battery Life: 40000 hours

Weather Resistance: Yes

Water Resistant Mark: 400 m

Shockproof: Yes

Fogproof: Yes

Magnification Type: Fixed Unlimited eye-relief allows you to acquire the aiming point and the target regardless of the position of your eye behind the sight. The readily available CR2032 battery is side-loading, allowing for quick battery replacement (featuring 40,000+ hours or more of life). Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 atmosphere) and fog-proof performance.

There are lots of reviews on SIG ROME05 models on Youtube, so check them out.

