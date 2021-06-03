MasterPiece Arms (MPA) Adds Pro Shooter Travis Tomasie

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturer of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, is proud to announce it has hired Pro Shooter Travis Tomasie. Tomasie will serve as a brand ambassador of the MPA DS Series product line, which was introduced by MPA in late 2020 with the announcement of the DS9 Hybrid Pistol line.

“We are thrilled to welcome Travis to our team,” commented Phil Cashin, owner and president of MPA. “Travis has years of experience and a wealth of knowledge in the competitive shooting marketplace and we know his expertise will translate well with our customers.”

Tomasie will run the DS Platform pistols in national and international competitions, assist in product development, product promotion, and will aid in the creation of videos focused on proper product usage and instruction.

“MasterPiece Arms has a well-known reputation among the competitive long-range shooting community and I am excited to help expand them into the competition-ready pistol market through our new partnership. Their DS9 Hybrid Pistols provide incredible accuracy and reliability and I look forward to teaching the marketplace more about these amazing pistols,” Tomasie said.

Tomasie is a multiple world and national IPSC and USPSA champion. He is an Army Veteran and former member of the US Army Marksmanship Unit. He has been featured and prominently starred on TV’s “MythBusters,” “Shooting USA,” “Gallery of Guns,” and a host of other shows. He has founded his own training academy, where he teaches a variety of students in many segments, including competition, self-defense, beginners, as well as military and law enforcement. One of the most dynamic and engaging teachers in the industry, Tomasie has coached and mentored many of today’s top shooters to remarkable success, including numerous national championship victories. As a student of the game, he constantly strives to advance the art and science of high-performance marksmanship.

