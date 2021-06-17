Mikey Hartman, CEO of CAA USA, Announces Sneak Peek of New MCK PCC

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – CAA USA, designers and developers of the world-famous MCK/Micro Conversion Kit, have just announced a game-changing MCK PCC, currently in development, through the CAA USA YouTube Channel. LTC. (Ret.) Mikey Hartman, CEO of CAA USA, refers to the new MCK pistol caliber carbine as a first-of-its-kind firearm “humanly designed.”

“I spent most of my adult life teaching the Israeli military how to shoot. One of the most frustrating issues that I encountered while teaching over 500,000 soldiers was the fact that every gun I have ever shot with or trained with has always been straight, similar to a broomstick. This straight line, in my opinion, is wrong, outside of the barrel, of course!” Hartman explained. “We are forced to contort ourselves to the straight rifle instead of developing a rifle that is built with the human body design. In our new MCK PCC, this will be addressed. Some of the ideas are radical and have never been seen before. We believe that once our new patent-pending rifle is out there and the public can feel and shoot with it, it will be met with great enthusiasm. Every point of contact with the shooter’s body will be adjusted to make it a more natural and secure hold.”

LTC Hartman will not just be changing the rifle design but will also be changing the trigger pull of the rifle to a never yet seen option. The new PCC firearm will come in two calibers, 9mm and soon after 10mm. It can be fired with any standard Glock 9mm magazine as well as CAA USA’s proprietary magazine that will be supplied with the PCC. It will have a blow-back action with a choice of barrel lengths: 16.5,” 10,” and a 10” pinned and welded faux suppressor options. The MCK PCC will also feature the familiar MCK “look” but in a carbine length style.

“We’ve been testing the internal mechanism for the new MCK PCC and have shot over 400,00 rounds with zero stoppages,” Hartman continued. “We have also been tossing around a new name and I have decided to let our fans and customers create the name of this unique firearm.”

To participate in suggesting a name for the new MCK PCC firearm, leave your suggestion in the comment section of the MCK PCC announcement video. Mikey Hartman will choose a winner and they will receive the very first PCC with serial number 0001 off the manufacturing line. *

“We are very excited to get this rifle out to the public, and will be showing sneak peeks during the remainder of the year with the official launch at 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas in January of 2022,” Hartman said. “We are aiming and will keep the MSRP under $900.00.”

*Participation in the MCK PCC naming contest is valid from June 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021. The winner must comply with all state and federal regulations and be able to provide their local dealer’s information for product delivery. All Dealer FFL transfer charges are the responsibility of the winner.

