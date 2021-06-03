New Hampshire: Gun Control Advocates Want to Delay Your Rights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Later today, the New Hampshire House of Representatives will hold a floor vote on Senate Bill 141, legislation that fixes the handgun purchase process in the Granite State. Don’t be fooled by gun control advocates and faux gun-rights groups that claim this bill allows gun registration and confiscation. Senate Bill 141 does nothing more than cease the use of a superfluous state background check system for handguns, and instead uses the NICS system (a system that they already use for long gun purchases).

Don’t let anti-gun groups trick you into believing that Senate Bill 141 will do anything but ease a currently defunct purchase process for purchasing handguns in New Hampshire. Please contact your State Representative and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 141.

Senate Bill 141 resolves New Hampshire’s longstanding problem with delays during handgun purchases, by abolishing the “state gun line” system that the State Police currently use for handgun purchases. Instead, the process for purchasing a handgun will now mirror buying a long gun, which goes through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This switch in the process will not only reduce taxpayer burdens, but it will also greatly reduce the number of delays experienced by those attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights by purchasing a handgun.

Again, please act now! Call on your State Representatives to stand up to gun control advocates. Urge them to SUPPORT this important piece of NRA-backed legislation, ending delays on handgun purchases in the Granite State!

