New Hampshire: House and Senate to Vote on ATV Carry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Later today, the New Hampshire House and Senate will hold floor votes on the conference committee report for House Bill 334, which allows an individual to carry a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or snowmobile. Please act now! Contact your State Representative and State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 334.

House Bill 334: “ATV-Carry” – As amended allows the carry of a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or snowmobile. HB 334 also helps to clean up the law from when Permitless Carry was passed and a snowmobile prohibition remained. If you can carry a gun in your vehicle, or on your person, you shouldn’t have to surrender your right to self-defense simply because you’re operating a snowmobile.

Again, please act now and call on your State Representative and State Senator to SUPPORT this important piece of legislation!

