New Hampshire: House and Senate to Vote on ATV Carry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Later today, the New Hampshire House and Senate will hold floor votes on the conference committee report for House Bill 334, which allows an individual to carry a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or snowmobile. Please act now! Contact your State Representative and State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 334.
CLICK HERE TAKE ACTION!
House Bill 334: “ATV-Carry” – As amended allows the carry of a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or snowmobile. HB 334 also helps to clean up the law from when Permitless Carry was passed and a snowmobile prohibition remained. If you can carry a gun in your vehicle, or on your person, you shouldn’t have to surrender your right to self-defense simply because you’re operating a snowmobile.
Again, please act now and call on your State Representative and State Senator to SUPPORT this important piece of legislation!
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
Who thought up such a dumb and pointless law to begin with? Sounds like New Hampshire has not been living up to its motto very well.
How about voting on constitutional carry instead and fix the whole dam problem at once rather than bits and pieces of your privilege being restored by them giving their permission.
The whole thing stinks and the infringements should have never been allowed in the first place.