USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a smoking good deal on Nobelsport 12 gauge 2-3/4 00-Buck shot ammunition, 250 rounds for $199.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. Shotgun ammo has been trending more money than 9mm. Check prices here and here and you see why we like this price.

Nobelsport 12Ga 2-3/4 00 Buck 250 Rounds Nobel Sport shotguns shells are trusted by competitive shooters around the world, from trap shooters to expert hunters. Nobel Sport uses all their own internal components, meaning they have complete control over the quality of the entire shell. These 00 Buck 12 gauge shells can be used for serious defensive roles, law enforcement roles, or hunting medium game. Nobel Sport Low Recoil 12 Gauge 2.75″ 9 Pellet 00 Buck

Reduced recoil

High-quality components NSI hardens the lead shot inside these shells and uses a cushioned wad, meaning the shot does not deform or flatten and provides a more accurate shot pattern. The lower recoil of these shells, thanks to softer powder charges and recoil-absorbing wads, helps keep your follow-up shots accurate and effective.

