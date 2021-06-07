Now Taking: Only “Non-Violent” 911 Calls?

Opinion

Ft Collins, CO –-(Ammoland.com)- “Non-Violent” 911 calls?

Pro-criminal Democrats are now introducing (federal level) legislation to “incentivize” local communities to dispatch anyone, except police, to frantic 911 calls. Democrats are doing everything possible to keep their precious violent criminals from getting hurt.

Simultaneously, these neo-Marxists couldn’t care less about good and decent citizens, of course, because they are neither, and they identify with the former.

Their real goal is to disarm, marginalize, and eliminate local police. Local police will then be replaced with a new Federal “National Police Force,” that will be completely immune from local control. And, they are the ones who will eventually herd us into the ‘cattle cars’.

In the interim, here is what a 911 “emergency” interchange will soon sound like:

“911! Are you having a mental-health emergency?” “No, but the violent criminal threatening to kill us and attempting to beat my door down, certainly is. I need police here right now!” “Well, has he actually hurt anyone? “Not yet, and not for lack of trying! Send the police now!” “Well, if we send armed police officers, they might hurt someone. So, instead we’re sending an unarmed social worker, trained in crisis intervention. Unfortunately, social workers don’t work after six, nor on weekends, so we’ll try to get one to your home on Monday. When this person actually hurts someone, call us back, and we’ll have this same conversation … all over again. Have a nice day, and thanks for calling the ________ Police Dept!”

Don’t laugh too hard.

Persuading armed police officers to come in a timely manner and help you during a life-threatening emergency is becoming increasingly difficult, impossible in some venues. Departments are critically understaffed (due to “de-funding”), under-equipped (all non-lethal options are being removed). What few officers remain, know and understand that Democrat mayors, governors, and prosecutors just can’t wait to charge them with some spectacular, headline-generating “offense,” and then throw them into a penitentiary, with much political fanfare, to the cheers of other Democrats and the media.

Thus, responding officers are going to be extremely circumspect and likely take their time getting there, or maybe not respond at all.

This is happening in Democrat-controlled metro areas right now, all as violent crime soars. Violent criminals have lost nearly all fear of police. They know Democrat politicians are solidly on their side, and they’re right.

We’ll be hearing soon from these same Democrat politicians that the only “solution” is a nationwide “Federal Police Force,” over which they have total control.

We won’t have to wait long.

Cattle-cars are next.

“Where dwelt fear, there could be no shred of freedom.” ~ Tamuna Tsertsvadze.

About John Farnam & Defense Training International, Inc

As a defensive weapons and tactics instructor John Farnam will urge you, based on your own beliefs, to make up your mind in advance as to what you would do when faced with an imminent lethal threat. You should, of course, also decide what preparations you should make in advance if any. Defense Training International wants to make sure that its students fully understand the physical, legal, psychological, and societal consequences of their actions or in-actions.

It is our duty to make you aware of certain unpleasant physical realities intrinsic to the Planet Earth. Mr. Farnam is happy to be your counselor and advisor. Visit: www.defense-training.com