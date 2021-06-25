Pennsylvania: Constitutional Carry Advances in the Keystone State

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pennsylvania’s effort to join 21 other states with Constitutional Carry advanced as the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chaired by Senator Lisa Baker, voted to move Senate Bill 565 to the Senate floor for consideration.

Constitutional carry legislation isn’t for criminals, it simply puts law-abiding citizens who are otherwise legally able to possess and carry a firearm on equal footing, by codifying the inherent right to carry a firearm into statute. It also retains a permitting process for gun owners who wish to take advantage of concealed carry reciprocity with other states.

The NRA is the national leader in the “constitutional carry” movement where law-abiding individuals are not required to obtain a government permit to carry a firearm for lawful purposes. Today’s move by Baker’s committee advances the fight to protect and expand the right of law-abiding Pennsylvanians to carry and remove unnecessary government red tape and delays from the process.

We commend Senator Lisa Baker for her continued leadership on issues critical to Pennsylvania’s law-abiding gun owners.​

