U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winning the long-range game requires an outstanding optic – one that’s powerful, bright, and robust. Say hello to the EOTECH Vudu 8-32×50 SFP riflescope. Its formidable 32x magnification builds confidence, providing a large, bright target image. Its competition-grade turrets with easy-to-read MOA adjustments and zero stop are perfect for rapid, repeatable adjustments. The Vudu 8-32×50 SFP riflescope delivers features F-Class, benchrest, and varmint shooters love. And like all EOTECH optics, the Vudu 8-32×50 SFP will endure the rigors of everyday professional use.

High-magnification optics like the Vudu 8-32x require the best glass and a large objective lens for optimal light transmission. Vudu uses multi-coated XC High-Density (HD) glass delivering edge-to-edge clarity and unparalleled light transmission and color reproduction. The combination provides vivid views at any power.

The 8-32x features the HC2, MOA-based, hashmark reticle that was designed for the precision long-range shooter. The non-illuminated crosshairs allow for elevation and windage correction, while the ultra-small center aiming dot (0.15MOA at 32X) provides the utmost accuracy.

EZ-Clik competition height turrets, calibrated in .125 MOA (1/8” per click @ 100 yards), add exact dialing for dead-on holds; easy-to-read scales provide repeatable and surgically precise adjustments while its EZ Chek (zero stop) enables rapid turret resets. A large, 34mm main tube allows up to 100 MOA elevation and 80 MOA windage adjustment, necessary for dialing drop and wind at extreme distances. A side-mounted parallax adjustment dial fine-tunes the reticle focus while observing the target. Its one-piece eyepiece and included throw-lever offers fast and fluid transitions from low to high magnification.

Vudu Scopes feature an aircraft-grade aluminum main tube with a hard-anodized, durable finish, creating a lightweight riflescope in a tough-as-nails, waterproof package. Each riflescope passes substantial environmental testing, ensuring unsurpassed durability in all conditions.

Building confidence, this lightweight powerhouse packs match-winning long-range features into a mission-ready package. Competitors trust the Vudu 8-32×50 SFP for accuracy and consistency in matches won by thousandths of an inch.

Vudu 8-32×50 SFP Scope Features:

32x magnification for pinpoint holds; 4x magnification range (8-32x)

Generous eye-relief

50 mm objective for increased light transmission

One-piece eyepiece for easy magnification adjustments

Competition-grade turrets with easy-to-read MOA adjustments and EZ Chek (zero-stop)

Side-mount parallax adjustment

Ultra-small aiming dot (0.15MOA @ 32X)

Includes: sunshade, throw lever, lens cloth, Allen wrench, product user, and reticle manuals

Vudu 8-32×50 SFP Scope Specifications:

Magnification: 8x – 32x

Objective Lens: 50mm

Focal Plane – Second Focal Plane

Eye Relief 8x: 86-98 mm; (3.39-3.86 in.); 32x: 89-98 mm (3.50-3.86 in.)

Exit Pupil 8x: 5.3 mm (.21 in.); 32x: 1.6 mm (.06 in.)

Field-Of-View (Degrees) 8x: 2.53 degrees; 32x: 0.63 degree

Field-Of-View (@100 Yards) 8x: 4.0 m (13.2 ft.); 32x: 1.0 m (3.3 ft.)

Elevation Travel: 100 MOA

Windage Travel: 80 MOA

Exterior Finish: Flat Black; Type III anodized

Overall Length 392mm (15.4 in)

Weight 930 g (32.8 oz)

Tube Diameter 34mm

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures, and markets the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), and designs and distributesVudu® rifle optics, thermal and night vision systems, and laser devices. EOTech’s full line of professional-grade optics is trusted by the world’s tier-one professionals to deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and reliability. Since 1996, EOTech Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) have been designed, developed, and manufactured in the US. In 2016, EOTECH expanded its optics line by introducing the Vudu line of premium magnified optics designed to cater to the most sophisticated of users. Our exacting standards demand continued focus on product quality, not quantity, ensuring that the highest specifications are not only met, but exceeded. Every optic manufactured is treated as if it will be the one that will face a life and death situation. When there are zero margins for error, there is only one clear choice – EOTECH.

For more information, please visit WWW.EOTECHINC.COM