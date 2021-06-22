Premier Body Armor New Multi-Hit Capable Level IV STRATIS Enhanced Plates

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Premier Body Armor is proud to announce the latest addition to their STRATIS line of rifle rated plates. The new STRATIS Level IV Enhanced Multi-Curve Shooter’s Cut Plates are unlike anything on the market. They are composed of a tiled composite strike face and a polyethylene core, making them not only multi-hit rated, but ultra-light. Each plates weighs only 4.4 pounds.

“The new STRATIS Level IV Enhanced plates are setting a new standard in level IV protection,” said Frank Stewart, President of Premier Body Armor. “The tiled composite strike-face contains cracks close to the point of impact. Traditional solid strike face level IV plates can only be shot once before the integrity of the plate becomes compromised. Premier Body Armor’s tiled composite strike face is made of a proprietary blend of compounds particularly effective at both flattening and slowing the spin of the bullet before it reaches the polyethylene core. As with all our armor solutions, the STRATIS Level IV plates are 100% made in the U.S.A.”

The physics behind the new STRATIS line are impressive, but so is the price. These new STRATIS plates have an MSRP of only $529.95.

The STRAITS Level IV plates are special threat tested against these calibers at a distance of 15 meters:

7.62×39 123gr PS Ball (MSC)

7.62×51 147gr FMJ (M80) – up to 2850 ft/s

5.56×45 55gr (M193) up to 3150ft/s

5.56x45mm 62 grain steel core (M855)

5.56x45mm M855 A1

7.62x63mm M2 AP (.30-06)

These 10” x 12” multi-curve shooter’s cut plates meet the NIJ 0101.06 Level IV ballistic standard. STRAIS plates come with a 10-year warranty. These 4.4-pound plates are just .9” thick and finished with a Polyurea outer covering for abrasion and moisture resistance.

Learn more about Premier Body Armor and their complete line of armor at Premierbodyarmor.com.

About Premier Body Armor

Premier Body Armor was founded in 2013 with the goal of protecting and empowering Law Enforcement and law-abiding citizens with innovative armor solutions, Made in the USA. Built on the backbone of over 20 years of armoring experience for customers such as the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), PBA is innovating and changing the way body armor is both perceived and utilized. Bulletproof backpack inserts, ultra-discreet vests, and more have made body armor more practical for daily use than ever before. With partnerships across industries, powerful community engagement, and top-notch customer service, Premier Body Armor is one of the top body armor manufacturers in the USA.