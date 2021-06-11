Public Comment Period Open on ATF Proposed Rule Stabilizing Braces

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With the release of its Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has left little doubt to its intention to devastate the firearms industry and wreak havoc on millions of American firearm owners, especially the disabled shooters these products were designed to support.
ATF’s proposal would outlaw the vast majority of pistols sold with Stabilizing Braces, and by ATF’s own admission, would result in more than $1 billion in lost revenue to the firearms industry and countless American jobs lost.
In what amounts to the largest firearms registration scheme in U.S. history, the ATF has explicitly prohibited the grandfathering of existing braced firearms. This leaves the millions of firearms owners, who relied on previous ATF guidance, in legal jeopardy.
Make Your Voice Heard
SB Tactical® implores all gun owners to make their voices heard through the public comment period, which is currently set to close on September 8, 2021.
Please do not submit the same comment multiple times or use more than one method. Also, the ATF will not consider comments that don’t meet their requirements or those that contain profanity. Please keep comments on the topic of the proposed brace regulations.
Comment Now!
Support FRAC
SB Tactical reaffirms support for FRAC and urges the firearms community, including manufacturers, suppliers, sporting goods retailers, and responsible firearm owners to do so as well. FRAC was created by industry leaders and its stakeholders to aggressively advocate for and defend the interests of firearms, ammunition, and accessories manufacturers, importers, and their customers against abuses and overreach from the ATF. Through their team of experienced legal minds and connections with key members of Congress, FRAC strives to hold the ATF accountable for arbitrary regulatory policies and rulings that hurt the firearms industry.
About SB Tactical®
As if this wasn’t bad enough, Congress just introduced a bill requiring the registration and licensing of all handguns. Bearing Arms has the story. And the other proposed F squad rule would make every semi auto a machine gun by changing the definition of “readily converted” to a full 8 hour workday in a fully stocked and operational machine shop. You can turn a chunk of metal into a machine gun in less than half the time. Lowes and Home Depot would have to be FFL’s.
Okay but when I apply the Heller tests as Judge Benitez says I should do to see if I should comply once again I will reiterate that I simply do not have to comply regardless of what Mr. Fed says based upon his delusional whims.