Public Comment Period Open on ATF Proposed Rule Stabilizing Braces

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With the release of its Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has left little doubt to its intention to devastate the firearms industry and wreak havoc on millions of American firearm owners, especially the disabled shooters these products were designed to support.

ATF’s proposal would outlaw the vast majority of pistols sold with Stabilizing Braces, and by ATF’s own admission, would result in more than $1 billion in lost revenue to the firearms industry and countless American jobs lost.

In what amounts to the largest firearms registration scheme in U.S. history, the ATF has explicitly prohibited the grandfathering of existing braced firearms. This leaves the millions of firearms owners, who relied on previous ATF guidance, in legal jeopardy.

Make Your Voice Heard

SB Tactical® implores all gun owners to make their voices heard through the public comment period, which is currently set to close on September 8, 2021.

Please do not submit the same comment multiple times or use more than one method. Also, the ATF will not consider comments that don’t meet their requirements or those that contain profanity. Please keep comments on the topic of the proposed brace regulations.

SB Tactical reaffirms support for FRAC and urges the firearms community, including manufacturers, suppliers, sporting goods retailers, and responsible firearm owners to do so as well. FRAC was created by industry leaders and its stakeholders to aggressively advocate for and defend the interests of firearms, ammunition, and accessories manufacturers, importers, and their customers against abuses and overreach from the ATF. Through their team of experienced legal minds and connections with key members of Congress, FRAC strives to hold the ATF accountable for arbitrary regulatory policies and rulings that hurt the firearms industry.

