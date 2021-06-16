Real Avid Sponsors Koenig Shooting Sports Ruger PRS Match

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns, is proud to support the Koenig Shooting Sports Ruger PRS Match. This new, one-of-a-kind Precision Rifle Series match is hosted by Real Avid pro, world champion pistol shooter and 2019 PRS Production Class Champion, Doug Koenig. The event will be held in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 12-13, 2021, at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex.

For this match, shooters will compete in a field-style course with natural terrain and elevations, pushing their marksmanship skills against some of the best PRS members. The two-day event will present shooters with targets ranging from 200 to 1,300 yards with a caliber spread of .224 to .308. Trophies, a prize table, and dinner will follow the match completion on Sunday evening.

“We are extremely proud to have Doug on our team” remarked Chris Witte, Director of Marketing. “In addition to being a class act, his excellence and expertise in so many disciplines make him a highly valuable contributor to our marketing and product development teams. We wish him the best of luck with the event this weekend.”

Real Avid wishes the best of luck to all participants and staff. To learn more about Real Avid’s Maximum Performance Gun Care products and Master Grade Tools designed for the do-it-yourself firearm owner, visit www.realavid.com

