Ammo InStock: Remington Ammo MIL/LE 9mm Luger 115Gr FM 500 Rounds $269.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in stock and shipping 500 round boxes of Remington Ammo MIL/LE 9mm Luger 115Gr FM Rounds for $269.99 after coupon code “VSJ” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. That is $0.539 each a round as prices continue to fall.

Remington Ammo 9mm Luger 115Gr FM Made top-quality components right here in the USA, this 9mm Luger 115 gr FMJ ammo is from a production overrun by Remington’s military and law enforcement division. This is the standard load almost any 9mm pistol will shoot reliably, so it’s great for target shooting, tactical training, action-pistol competition, or any other high-volume shooting activity. Remington MIL/LE 9mm Luger 115gr FMJ ammunition offers outstanding performance without any compromise in quality or reliability. Manufactured to exacting mil-spec standard from all-new components

Reloadable brass case

Copper-jacketed lead bullet

Sold in boxes of 50 You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value than Remington MIL/LE 9mm Luger 115gr FMJ ammo anywhere. Stock up now, while supplies last. When it’s gone, it’s gone – unless the Remington factory has another overrun.

Some Related Reviews:

Remington Ammo 9mm Luger 115Gr FM 500 Rounds Sale Cart Check

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!