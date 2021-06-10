Ruger Presenting Sponsor of the Koenig Shooting Sports Precision Rifle Competition

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce its role as presenting sponsor of the inaugural Koenig Shooting Sports Precision Rifle Competition being held June 12-13 at the Cameo Shooting Complex in Grand Junction, CO.

This prestigious, two-day event is expected to attract some of the best precision rifle competitors in the nation, all vying for points to earn an exclusive spot at the year-end Pro Series Finale. Utilizing the picturesque landscape and natural terrain props found at the Cameo Shooting Complex, each competitor’s skills will be put to the test while engaging an assortment of steel, reactive and automated moving targets ranging from 300 to over 1000 yards in distance.

“I want to thank Ruger not only for their support but also for their continued commitment to this sport,” commented Koenig. “The introduction of the Ruger Precision Rifle disrupted the world of PRS by making it a much more affordable discipline to participate in, so it is only fitting that they are the presenting sponsor of this exciting event.”

