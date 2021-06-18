Shell Shock Technologies Welcomes David Blanton as its Newest Sponsored Shooter

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology, and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, is pleased to announce it has signed David Blanton as its newest sponsored shooter. Shell Shock Technologies will be supplying Blanton with its NAS3 cases for his competitions in 2021.

“I love Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 cases for a bunch of reasons. Shooting a wildcat round like 9 major, the two-piece design holds together, where once fired brass can be iffy. I have had two case failures this year on once fired brass and that’s not a problem anymore. For traditional loads in high volume shooting like USPSA or IDPA you can pick up all your ‘brass’ with a magnet on a stick; saves time getting off the range. The case design puts an end to rejected rounds due to bulged bases. It’s great,” commented Blanton.

Blanton started shooting competitively when he began getting serious about concealed carry and found a love for the camaraderie and competitive outlet competition shooting provided him with. His love for competitive shooting spurred him to start The Humble Marksman, his YouTube Channel where he tries to expose a mainstream audience to competition shooting. Blanton is a two-division Master in USPSA, as well as a Master in IDPA.

He can be seen competing next at the 2021 Area 4 Championship, hosted by The United States Shooting Academy in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sept. 23 – 26, 2021.

About Shell Shock Technologies NAS3 Cases:

NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out, or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com