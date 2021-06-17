SIG SAUER Completes Successful Inaugural SIG SAUER Hunter Games

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of the inaugural SIG SAUER Hunter Games hosted at Queen Mountain Guest Ranch in Evanston, Wyoming, June 13 – 15.

“The SIG SAUER Hunter Games was a first of its kind event and overall competitive experience that challenged hunters’ shooting, glassing, and physical abilities, and was designed to showcase the full capabilities of SIG SAUER’s hunting products including the CROSS bolt-action rifle, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics, and SIG SAUER Ammunition,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The field of competitors consisted of ten teams of three comprised of one professional guide and two celebrity competitors with a variety of backgrounds and experience to compete against each other for two days traversing the rugged Wyoming Mountains, on a course of fire that started at 8,000 ft., elevated above 9,000 ft. and engaging targets at various distances.”

The teams were named for Wyoming mountains peaks and competitors included:

SIG SAUER congratulates Team Ramshorn consisting of Professional Guide Trent Fisher of Born and Raised Outdoors, Scotty Lago, and Justin Rackley for earning the hard-fought title and becoming the first-ever champion of the SIG SAUER Hunter Games.

The SIG SAUER Hunting products used by competitors included the SIG SAUER CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics BDX SIERRA6 Riflescope, KILO3000BDX Rangefinding Binoculars, and SIG SAUER Elite Hunter Tipped Ammunition.

To learn more about the teams, competitors, and all the action from the inaugural SIG SAUER Hunter Games, visit the @sigsauerhunting Instagram, @sigsauerhunting Facebook, and SIG SAUER, Inc YouTube social media channels.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.