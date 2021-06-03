SIG SAUER Electro-Optics Introduces FOXTROT1X Rail Mounted Light

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Electro-Optics is pleased to introduce the FOXTROT1X Rail Mounted Light, designed to deliver bright, maximum performance on a wide variety of pistol platforms.

”The FOXTROT1X brings a massive 450 lumens to your pistol,” said Andy York, President, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics. “The design, function and ease of use makes the FOXTROT1X ideal for everyday carry and law enforcement and will fit a variety of holsters designed for handgun lights.”

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics FOXTROX1X Rail Mounted light mounts to any Picatinny 1913 rail with a sliding rail interface adapter allowing for maximum location adjustment and flexibility to deliver 450 lumens of bright performance. Designed for ambidextrous use with finger actuated push-button side switches for operation in either momentary or latching mode function, the FOXTROT1X operates using a single CR123 battery, with 1.5 ours of runtime and has an IPX-7 waterproof rating.

LED Output: 450 Lumens

Runtime: 1.5 hours

Waterproof: IPX-7

Overall Length: 2.4 inches

Overall Height:1.3 inches

Overall Width: 1.2 inches

Battery: CR123

Weight (w/magazine): 1.9 oz.

MSRP: $ 129.99

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics FOXTROT1X Rail Mounted Light is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the FOXTROT1X Rail Mounted Light visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.