SIG SAUER Introduces P320 XCOMPACT and P365XL Spectre Series Pistols

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to introduce the Spectre series pistols from SIG SAUER Custom Works. The P320 XCOMPACT Spectre and P365XL Spectre pistols feature the new Laser Engraved LXG Grip Module, and custom distressed slide, combined with the popular XSERIES features, delivering a custom concealed carry experience straight from the SIG SAUER factory.

“This latest creation form SIG Custom Works brings an entirely new level of customization to our two most popular lines of pistols – the P320 and P365,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The all new LXG grip module is laser engraved in-house, and the custom pattern on all four sides delivers an aggressive, stylish texture for a stronger, more controlled grip. The custom slides are distressed with the exclusive Spectre XSERIES lightening cuts, making the Spectre series of pistols truly unique, and a real standout for concealed carry.”

The SIG Custom Works Spectre series pistols are 9mm striker-fired pistols, featuring the all-new LXG Grip Module with laser engraving on all four sides, a deep trigger undercut, and extended beavertail, complemented by the Custom Works Spectre slide with a distressed finish and custom Spectre XSERIES lightening cuts. Both pistols include XSERIES flat triggers, XRAY3 Day/Night sights, and custom optic ready slides.. The SIG Custom Works P320 Spectre is direct-mount compatible with the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro, the soon-to-be-released SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO2, Delta Point Pro, and RMR Reflex Optics, and ships with (2) 15-round steel magazines. The SIG Custom Works P365XL Spectre is compatible with the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEOZero or RMSC sights, and ships with (2) 12-round steel magazines. Each Spectre pistol comes with a SIG Custom Works Challenge Coin and Certificate of Authenticity.

Overall length: 7.4 inches

Overall height: 5.3 inches

Overall width: 1.3 inches

Barrel length: 3.9 inches

Sight Radius: 5.8inches

Weight (w/magazine): 26 oz.

Overall length: 6.6 inches

Overall height: 4.8 inches

Overall width: 1.1 inches

Barrel length: 3.7 inches

Sight Radius: 5.6inches

Weight (w/magazine): 20.7 oz.

The SIG SAUER P320 Spectre and P365XL Spectre are now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG SAUER P320 and P365XL Spectre series pistols, or watch the P320 Spectre series and P365XL Spectre series product videos with Phil Strader visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.