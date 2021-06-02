SIG SAUER Introduces the Full-Size P320 AXG Pro

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to introduce the P320 AXG Pro, the first full-sized P320 pistol featuring the metal AXG grip module, with the AXG detachable magwell, and paired with the full-length SIG SAUER Pro-Cut slide.

“The hottest ticket in the world of P320 is the AXG series of pistols which combines the modern features and modularity of the P320 platform, with the performance and feel of a metal frame,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “With the lightening cuts of the pro-cut slide and the added weight of the AXG metal grip, the P320 AXG Pro is the perfect combination of style and performance, from fit to finish, in a full-size package.”

The SIG SAUER P320 AXG Pro is a metal, 9mm striker-fired pistol, with a black anodized AXG full-size grip module with a detachable AXG magwell, custom Hogue black G10 grip panels, a precision machined deep undercut, and an extended beavertail for an ergonomic, comfortable fit. The pistol features an XSERIES flat trigger and a Nitron® full-size SIG Pro-Cut slide with lightening cuts, XRAY3 Day/Night sights, comes optic-ready, and is compatible with direct-mount options for the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro, the soon to be released SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO2, Delta Point Pro, and RMR Reflex Optics. The P320 AXG Pro ships with (2) 17-round steel magazines featuring Henning Group basepads.

Overall length: 8.2 inches

8.2 inches Overall height: 5.5 inches

5.5 inches Overall width: 1.6 inches

1.6 inches Barrel length: 4.7 inches

4.7 inches Sight Radius: 6.6inches

6.6inches Weight (w/magazine): 35.4 oz.

The SIG SAUER P320 AXG Pro is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG SAUER P320 AXG Pro, or watch the product video with Phil Strader, Pistol Product Manager, visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.