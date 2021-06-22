Smith & Wesson Launches New M&P 15T II Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Inc. has announced the launch of its latest modern sporting rifle, the M&P15T II. Chambered in 5.56mm NATO, the new M&P15T II features premium enhancements that include a full-length aluminum M-Lok® handguard, flat face trigger, Magpul® CTR® stock, M&P grip, and more.

Vince Perreault, Senior Brand Manager, said, “With the M&P15T II, we set out to include some of the latest features that consumers demand on a high-end MSR – a full-length handguard, flat face trigger, ambidextrous controls, and more. The M&P15T II delivers premium enhancements in a high-performance modern sporting rifle.”

The M&P 15T II rifle features a free-float 16” barrel that features 5R Rifling with a twist rate of 1:8 and is equipped with a mid-length gas system delivering reduced recoil and efficient cycling. The M&P15T II features a forged, oversized trigger guard to provide maximum clearance when wearing gloves and is equipped with a new flat face trigger for crisp and consistent trigger pull. The M&P15T II comes standard with a Radian™ Raptor-LT™ charging handle, providing ambidextrous manipulation of the charging handle. Also included is a Magpul CTR carbine-length stock and 15” aluminum M-Lok handguard topped with Magpul MBUS® sights.

The MSRP on the new M&P15T II rifle is $1,372.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.