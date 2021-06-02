Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has a great price on the 8″ Smith & Wesson MP15-22 Pistol in 22LR for just $447.78. Check prices on the same S&W Pistol online here if you can catch it in stock. That is 25% OFF the $600.00+ MSRP.

Smith & Wesson MP15-22 8″ Pistol in 22LR Model: M&P®15-22 PISTOL

SKU: 13321

Caliber: 22 LR

Action: Semi-Auto Blow Back

Capacity: 25+1 Rounds

Barrel Length: 8″

Rifling: 1:15″ Twist

Front Sight: N/A

Rear Sight: N/A

Width: 2.0″

Overall Height: 7.0″

Overall Length:

22.8″- 25.4″

Arm Brace Collapsed / Extended

Weight: 53.6 oz

Barrel Material: Carbon Steel

Barrel Finish: Black

Receiver Material Polymer

Receiver Finish:Black

UPC Code: 022188885033 OTHER FEATURES

– M&P® Handguard with M-LOK® Slots.

– 2 Position, Receiver-Mounted Safety Lever

– Functioning Charging Handle and Shell Deflector.

– SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Arm Brace With Closure Strap.

– Full-Length Picatinny-Style Rail.

– One-point QD Sling Swivel Attachment Point in Arm Brace.

– Threaded Barrel with Flash Suppressor.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!