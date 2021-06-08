USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Bereli.com has 100 round boxes of Speer Gold Dot G2 9mm Luger Ammo 147 Grain Jacketed Hollow Point ammunition for $99.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. That is $0.99 each a round for quality self-defense ammunition.

Speer Gold Dot G2 9mm Luger Ammo 147 Grain Jacketed Hollow Point Ammo Gold Dot G2 next-generation duty bullet design. Instead of a large cavity in the nose, this round has only a shallow dish filled with a high-performance elastomer. On impact, the elastomer is forced into engineered internal fissures to start the expansion process, as opposed to conventional bullet designs, which rely on target media to enter the hollow-point and create expansion forces. The result is extremely uniform expansion, better separation of the petals, and more consistent penetration across barrier types, gun platforms and barrel lengths. Quantity – 50 rounds per box | 1000 rounds (20 boxes per case)

Manufacturer – Speer

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!