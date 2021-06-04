Steelhead Outdoors Introduces New Nomad 32 Modular Gun Safe

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Steelhead Outdoors added a new product to its growing Nomad modular gun safe line. The new Nomad 32 provides hunters, shooters and firearm collectors with a mid-size choice in between its Nomad 26 and Nomad 38 models. The model numbers correspond with the gun safes’ exterior width. All Steelhead Outdoors Nomad modular safes feature American-made quality and precision-engineered versatility. Nomad safes can be ordered with either a dial mechanical lock or a push-button digital lock.

Compare the data to select a Nomad model or work with the Steelhead Outdoors engineers to create a custom gun safe. Custom-built Steelhead Outdoors modular safes can fit any space in the home and are available in a multitude of colors.

Model Exterior Dimensions Interior Dimensions Long Gun Storage Weight Nomad 26 25.5” wide, 54” tall, 18” deep 23.5” wide, 52” tall, 12” deep at the door 6-15 long guns 375 lb. <100 lbs. per panel Nomad 32 31.5” wide, 60” tall, 21” deep 28” wide, 58” tall, 15” deep at the door 8-19 long guns 500 lb. <135 lbs. per panel Nomad 38 37.5” wide, 60” tall, 24” deep 34.5” wide, 58” tall, 18” deep at the door 10-34 long guns 600 lbs. <165 lbs. per panel

Steelhead Outdoors modular gun safes are easily moved and assembled by two people. Traditional safes require hiring a specialized safe moving company, which is costly, or enlisting buddies on a dangerous DIY adventure each time the homeowner moves.

The Steelhead Outdoors Nomad series features many high-end security features expected in a premium gun safe. Additionally, the patent-pending construction features a fully dry insulation system, eliminating the need for a dehumidifier. This system utilizes a radiant heat reflecting coating to reject incoming heat from entering the safe. The metal interior provides additional protection and is made from nearly 100 percent nonflammable materials. The panels are filled with ceramic fire insulation that is rated to 2300 degrees and is non-moisture trapping so it does not require the use of a dehumidifier and will not release steam into the safe in the event of a fire.

“We put a tremendously high value on customer feedback, and a few people have commented to us that they wanted a safe somewhere between the sizes we were offering. We listened and the Nomad 32 is a direct result of the feedback loop with our current and prospective customers. The Nomad 26 is a great safe for small spaces and its short height allows it to slide into almost any closet, but that same short height can pose an issue with specialty shotguns or other unique firearms. The Nomad 32 features the same 60-inch height as the Nomad 38, and the width and depth are exactly halfway between the sizes of the 26 and the 38.”

Steelhead Outdoors Nomad Series of premium modular gun safes are designed and constructed to allow for flexibility and mobility without sacrificing safety or durability. Shooters, hunters and gun collectors will appreciate these smart design decisions.

Double wall construction with 12-gauge welded, powder coated exterior panels and 20-gauge interior panels, 7-gauge plate door (3/16”)

Patent-pending construction featuring dual stage fire protection with 2300 deg insulation and radiation-reflecting panels contains no trapped moisture and eliminates corrosion concerns with traditional gun safe fire insulation

Steel panel interior features a bright and protective, textured powder coated finish that is non-flammable, non-marring and provides additional protection over wood or carpet

Fully modular interior racking system offers infinite possibilities of shelving and gun rack configuration

Standard interior options are single horseshoe gun holder, double horseshoe gun holder and multi-row maximum gun racking. These interior options give the Nomad 26 a 6-, 12- and 15-gun capacity; the Nomad 32 having an 8-, 16, and 19-gun capacity; the Nomad 38 having a 10-, 20- and 34-gun capacity, depending on choice

Ships flat and easily assembled in place with one hex key wrench that is provided

Available with group II S&G Titan direct drive electronic keypad for no compromise access speed and reliability or group II dial lock for battery-less mechanical dependability

Slip clutch in handle to protect entire lock mechanism from attacks

Cam-Over-Center direct drive lock mechanism with metal bearings at every moving point

Ball bearing, drill resistant hard plate features 78 captured, hardened ball bearings to destroy attacking drill bits

Large 1/2-inch locking plates engage 1/2-inch door jamb plates

Full length hinge side locking bar provides 100% contact to lock door solidly in place, even with hinges removed

Large door recess to prevent pry attacks

Custom colors options and configurations available

“We wanted to create a safe that can grow with you as your collection grows, your family grows, or your life changes. The Nomad 32 in the lineup makes a ton of sense for a lot of gun owners. We often hear the comment that a gun safe can never be too big, but the Nomad 32 may just be your Goldilocks.”

To learn more about modular gun safes and how it may be the best option, visit SteelheadOutdoors.Com Follow them on Instagram.com/SteelheadOutdoors, on Facebook.Com/SteelheadOutdoors and watch how-to videos on their YouTube channel.

About Steelhead Outdoors:

Founded in 2016, Steelhead Outdoors is an innovative safe company offering the only American-made, modular, fire-insulated gun safe available currently on the market. Longtime friends, engineers and avid outdoorsmen, Charlie Pehrson and Corey Meyer, searched for a gun safe that was Made in USA, adaptable and offered a respectable level of fire and theft protection, but they soon realized this product didn’t exist. Since they couldn’t buy it, they decided to build it. Steelhead Outdoors was created with the goal of building a safe that customers could, and would want to, take with them from one home to the next, or pass down from one generation to the next. Four years of research and development went into the flagship Nomad Series, to create a durable, lasting and innovative modular gun safe. Headquartered in Prior Lake, Minnesota, where all products are proudly designed, manufactured and shipped. Learn more at SteelheadOutdoors.com