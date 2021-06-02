Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig Wins 19th Career Bianchi Cup Title

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc congratulates Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig on winning The Bianchi Cup – NRA’s Action Pistol Championship – for the 19th time in his career. Koenig finished on top in the Open Division and first overall capturing the title with a final aggregate score of 1920-182 shooting his Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition pistol. This championship was held at the Green Valley Rifle & Pistol Club in Hallsville, MO.

Koenig ran perfect scores of 480 on all four events that make up the Bianchi Cup – Practical, Barricade, Moving Target, and Falling Plates – earning him an aggregate score of 1920. He completed the match with a total X-ring hit count of 182, besting the nearest competitor by six X-ring hits.

“Winning the Bianchi Cup title for the 19th time in my career is very special on its own,” said Koenig. “But to do so after the difficult year we’ve all faced, and to do so wearing a Team Ruger jersey, has made this win that much more meaningful for me.”

