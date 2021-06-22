This Week on Shooting USA – The Florida State IDPA Championship

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Florida is open and so is International Defensive Pistol Association competition at the Florida State Championships. Nearly 300 competitors show up at the Universal Shooting Academy ranges to shoot real-world challenges and contend for the state titles.

Plus, the story of the AK that is one of History’s Guns and is the most widely used assault rifle chosen by America’s Enemies.

Then Colt announces the newest snake gun. The big one is back, the Anaconda.

And James Jean has something totally impossible to show us, that’s not impossible for him.

Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed in dangerous times.

