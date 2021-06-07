Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on the popular Trijicon MRO 2.0 MOA Low Mount Red Dot Sight that with coupon code “VSJ” you can get one for just $419.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

This is a great price compared to the same model found here and even Amazon can not beat this deal with their free shipping. That makes this a great buy.

TIP: When shopping Primary check out their discounted mount options under Optional Accessories on the product page and save even more money.

The Trijicon MRO (Miniature Rifle Optic) has been designed from the ground up to provide the greatest possible viewing area in a compact form factor that promotes both-eyes-open shooting. This helps increase situational awareness and reduces the time needed to engage targets even in non-standard shooting positions. Features: Forged 7075-T6 housing

8 brightness settings including two night vision

Wide 25mm objective lens

Ambidextrous brightness knob

Protected adjustments

Up to 50,000 hours of battery life

Powered (1) CR2032 battery

Mount available separately The forged 7075-T6 aluminum housing is exceptionally durable with fully protected adjustments that hold zero even under rough handling. Advanced electronics also provide up to 5 years of continuous use of the ultra-sharp 2 MOA red dot. Fully sealed to the elements and just 4.1 oz without mount, the MRO is equally at home on rifles, carbines, and shotguns whether on the range or under the most demanding conditions.

