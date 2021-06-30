Vertx Adds Three New Pieces to Women’s Lifestyle Collection

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Vertx, a leading manufacturer of concealed carry apparel, packs, and accessories, announced today the launch of the Guardian Tank, Collins Henley, and Trailhawk Jacket. Vertx is excited to provide all-season gear for women with the addition of the tank, henley and jacket to its existing Women’s Lifestyle Collection. All three pieces are now available online at vertx.com and in-store. Customers can find their nearest dealer using the Vertx store locator at vertx.com/store-locator.

“When we created this collection, we wanted to give women in our industry a wholistic solution,” said Angela Milligan, VP of Marketing at Vertx. “Women need clothing that can meet all their needs and that’s where Vertx comes in.”

VTX7010 Guardian Tank in It’s Black

The Guardian Tank and Collins Henley are designed with women’s needs in mind but don’t skimp on practical features. Like their counterparts in the men’s collection, the tank and henley both feature WeaponGuard™, a protective underlayer that guards the skin from chafing caused by gear worn at the waistline. Weaponguard™ is constructed using 37.5 Active Particle Technology that works with your natural microclimate to keep you comfortable and dry. And while the underlayer works to regulate temperature and stop holster burn, the outer layer prevents printing. The waist-skimming fit of both the tank and henley leaves just enough space to conceal your gear without looking baggy or oversized. The Guardian Tank is available for $46.99 MSRP in It’s Black and Kalamata and the Collins Henley is available for $49.99 MSRP in Warm Wine and Exhaust (Exhaust colorway coming soon).

VTX7020 Trailhawk Jacket in Nightshade

Like the tank and henley, the Trailhawk jacket has also been optimized for CCW. Concealed inside both front pockets of the jacket are zippered pass-throughs that provide fast access to waist-worn gear whether it’s worn on the right or left side. For a quick re-load or additional on-body storage, the back of the jacket features an exterior pocket sized to fit AR magazines. The Trailhawk is fabricated with a water-resistant simulated wax finish, making it ideal for standalone wear or layering in colder climates. The Trailhawk Jacket is available for $119.99 MSRP in Grey Sage and Nightshade.

No matter the season, Vertx provides the solutions women need to carry them through the day and beyond. To learn more about the Guardian Tank, Collins Henley, Trailhawk Jacket, and future launches in the Vertx Women’s Lifestyle Collection visit vertx.com.

ABOUT VERTX

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern-day prepared professional. Vertx designs world-class apparel, bags, and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit, and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company.