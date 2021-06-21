Will Louisiana Follow Texas and Pass Constitutional Carry?

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week, Texas became the 21st state to enact Constitutional Carry after Governor Greg Abbott signed TX House Bill 1927. The Governor’s signature also signaled the defeat of anti-gun groups who mounted increased calls to the Texas legislature and Governor, calling for the bill’s demise.

Now, Louisiana faces a similar outcry from the far left and those who would have the Second Amendment wiped from the constitution. With the stroke of his pen across Senate Bill 118, Governor John Bel Edwards can make Louisiana the 22nd state to recognize its citizens’ right to defend themselves without first obtaining government permission to do so.

Please contact your State Representative and ask them to urge Governor Edwards to SIGN Senate Bill 118 into law. Also, please call Governor Edward’s office at 225-342-7015 and voice your support for Senate Bill 118.

Senate Bill 118 removes the requirement for law-abiding individuals to obtain a concealed handgun permit before being allowed to carry concealed, a handgun for self-defense. This important legislation ensures that citizens are able to exercise their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. This measure does not affect previously issued carry permits and allows citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing Louisiana permits, to do so.

Again, please contact your State Representative and ask them to urge Governor Edwards to sign the measure into law. Please also call Governor Edwards’ office at 225-342-7015 and voice your support for Senate Bill 118.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org