USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has in-stock and shipping Winchester 5.56mm M855 62 FMJ Lake City 420Rds Stripper Clip (Green Tip) ammunition for just $$334.99 with a FREE Ammo-Can and Shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out.

Winchester 5.56mm M855 62 FMJ Lake City 420Rds Green Tip Loaded by Winchester using Lake City Brass and packed in the Winchester white box, this M855, SS109 ammunition features a 62 grain full metal jacket bullet with a lead alloy and steel core. These green tip rounds are designed for use with the AR platform. To millions of gun and ammo enthusiasts worldwide, the name “Winchester” means quality and high-performance by the most complete and versatile line of ammunition in the world. Winchester ammunition products have a long history of innovation behind them and have set the worlds standard in superior shooting performance. Their Winchester M-22 22LR ammo as well as many others calibers use advanced technology to produce high quality ammo for everybody. To stay competitive in today’s market, Winchester uses their value pack ammunition to meet the demand of price conscious buyers. In the end, regardless of what the sport, game or circumstances surrounding you, you can always depend on every cartridge in the Winchester Ammunition line to perform – as promised.

