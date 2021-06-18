Winchester Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary of Super-X Ammunition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester celebrates 100 years of the Super-X brand with a limited-edition series of time-proven ammunition. Since 1921, generations of hunters and sport shooters from around the world have put their trust in Super-X, a brand of ammunition products built on legendary performance and reliability.

“Winchester is a brand that represents both legacy and innovation,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of marketing and sales. “For more than 150 years, Winchester has been a leader in innovation with brands like Super-X, which fundamentally changed the ammunition landscape when it was introduced. That continuous innovation is part of the Winchester story and continues today.”

In 2021, seven flagship products were chosen from the dozens of Super-X offerings and packaged in collectible retro packaging. Whatever your pursuit, there is a Super-X product for all your favorite hunting and shooting activities.

