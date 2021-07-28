120 Handgun Models and Counting – CAA USA MCK Has You Covered

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – CAA USA, designers and developers of the world-famous MCK/Micro Conversion Kit, have reached a new benchmark for available MCK handgun models. The original Micro Conversion Kit, developed for the popular GLOCK pistols, quickly put the CAA USA design team to work delivering other models for a demanding customer base. The MCK quickly and easily turns any pistol into a more accurate, and super fun, shooting platform.

“We do our research in-house to determine potential new models, but in all honesty, it’s our public, through our active social media sites, that lets us know what pistol is high on their ‘need to have MCK’ list,” LTC. (Ret.) Mikey Hartman, CEO of CAA USA, said. “When one of the major firearms companies hits a home run on a new pistol, like the SIG 365 or the Springfield Hellcat, you can be sure we will have numerous vocal fans asking for an MCK version.”

Hartman offers an example of how CAA USA’s customers help determine the next new model. Pre-orders for the Taurus G2 and G3 MCK recently opened on CAA USA’s website to an extremely high volume of orders. The new models include Taurus G2c, G3, and G3c with optic-ready T.O.R.O., as well as the PT111 Models. “We had two other projects up next, but the demand for a Taurus G2 and G3 MCK were so significant that we changed our production schedule to accommodate our customers’ wants.”

As part of CAA USA’s customer-centric business model, CAA USA also offers accessories and an array of finishes including camo and Cerakote® finishes. Hartman continued, “It’s like when you were a kid and you got a G.I. Joe. You can’t play with just one soldier, you need his team and a Jeep, a couple of tanks, some big guns, and so on. Same with the MCK. You can trick it out with grip kits, magazines, sights, lights, lasers, glass breakers, knives, and even bayonets.”

With all their model, accessory, and finish options available, CAA USA is most excited to announce a new licensing agreement with three of the most popular camo brands: Mossy Oak™, Realtree®, and True Timber®. This new agreement will provide customers with new options for handgun hunting just in time for the upcoming fall season.

“Our customers make CAA USA successful,” Hartman concluded. “Without them, we would not be where we are at today as the leader in micro conversion kits for handguns. CAA USA listens and CAA USA delivers. We have 5 new MCK models coming this year, as well as the new MCK Gen 3 which we will be introducing at Shot Show 2022.”

Visit CAAGEARUP.com for more information and visit their social media on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About CAA USA:

CAA USA is a designer, developer, and distributor of modern tactical accessories, optics, and handgun conversion kits targeting the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, and firearm enthusiasts across the globe. CAA USA’s famous conversion kit, the MCK/Micro Conversion Kit, has taken the country by storm with models for Glock, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Springfield, CZ as well as the upcoming Taurus, H&K, Canik, and Beretta. This made-for end-user conversion kit allows you to increase your accuracy and is an overall fun range tool.