1791 Gunleather 4-Way, 3-Way, and 2-Way Holsters Work with Lasers

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- 1791 Gunleather, one of the fastest-growing leather holster companies in the world, continues to innovate with its premium leather holsters and turn the firearms industry upside down. For years, firearm owners have struggled to find high-quality, low-priced leather holsters that work with their firearms the way they prefer. Now, with the 2-Way, 3-Way, and 4-Way holster options from 1791 Gunleather, pistol owners who run trigger-mounted lasers can get in on the action. All three holster lineups are multi-fit and have the capability of holding pistols equipped with lasers mounted on their trigger guard. Get the custom holster quality, fit, feel, and functionality with these versatile, laser-ready holsters from 1791 Gunleather.

Continuing the trend of developing innovative, premium holster options, the team at 1791 Gunleather has rolled out a 2021 product catalog loaded with new models. As with all 1791 Gunleather products, the 2-Way, 3-Way, and 4-Way holsters are made using 100% American certified steer hide leather. The construction of these holsters blends modern production techniques with old-world leather craftsmanship making it worthy of your favorite firearm. Pick one up for yourself and see why more firearm owners are switching to 1791 Gunleather for all of their firearm carrying needs. When you want the best in the business for functionality, customer service, and unmatched comfort and quality, there is no other solution but 1791 Gunleather.

On December 15, 1791, the United States Supreme Court adopted the Second Amendment as part of the Bill of Rights, promising individuals the right to bear arms. We chose to include the year 1791 in our name to signify our deep respect for those rights.

Every 1791 Gunleather piece is handcrafted one-at-a-time using 100% American-made materials. Four generations of professional leather artisans painstakingly integrate innovative materials with high-quality components, to deliver the versatility found in each piece.