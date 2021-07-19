Adaptive Tactical Introduces the Lightweight Tactical Grip (LTG)

Nampa, Idaho (Ammoland.com) – Adaptive Tactical, LLC, manufacturers of innovative firearm stocks and accessories, is pleased to introduce the Lightweight Tactical Grip (LTG) for AR15/AR9 rifles and AR pistols. It is specifically engineered to cut weight, improve grip, and add a level of aggressive styling, all at a value price. Utilizing high-grade reinforced polymer materials, the LTG offers all-weather performance, durable, lightweight construction, and ergonomic comfort for consistently accurate firearm control.

“We are excited to throw our hat into the ring with the LTG AR Grip. It will prove to be a game-changer in a crowded product category. Offering aggressive styling and features only previously found on expensive aluminum grips, the LTG AR Grip provides a great solution to fit any budget,” commented Gary Cauble, vice president of sales and marketing at Adaptive Tactical.

The LTG’s one-piece frame design reduces overall material and significantly reduces weight compared to other grip designs. Non-conductive polymer material will not retain heat nor cold and maintain a comfortable surface temperature while providing an improved grip in all weather conditions. The LTG is easily installed and includes mounting hardware. Proudly made in the U.S.A., the LTG is available in Black (AT-01900) or Flat Dark Earth (FDE) (AT-01900-E) with an MSRP of $17.99. Competitive OEM pricing is available.

Need a matching Adaptive Tactical stock upgrade as well? Check out Adaptive Tactical’s AR Rear Stock to create the perfect set with the new LTG AR Grip. This bundle combines two of Adaptive Tactical’s most popular products – the LTG and the EX Performance AR Adjustable Stock – in a cost-saving, made-for-each-other set.

The top-selling EX Performance AR Adjustable Stock features an easy-to-reach rapid adjust lever for custom length-of-pull, and includes an integrated QD swivel attachment and molded in non-rust standards sling swivel attachment. It is made with durable polymer construction with a non-slip vented rubber recoil pad, oversized extra strength adjustment pin, and sleek industrial design. Bundle MSRP $67.98.

About Adaptive Tactical:

Adaptive Tactical’s design team, a proven leader in firearm stock and accessory innovation, led the way in award-winning recoil dampening shotgun and rifle stocks and accessories. Manufacturers of the popular Sidewinder Venom™ mag-fed shotgun system and ADTAC stock systems, Adaptive offers products focused on improving speed, performance, and versatility for military, LE, defense, range, and competition applications. www.adaptivetactical.com