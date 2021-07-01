Gun Deals: Anderson AR-15 Lower Receiver with Parts Kit Installed $132.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a sale on the Anderson AR-15 Multi-Caliber Lower Receiver with the Parts Kit Installed and you can pick one up for $112.99 with coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” and FREE shipping for club members. This will sell out.

Anderson AR-15 Lower Receiver with Parts Kit Installed Build your custom AR-15 on a truly awesome platform: the Anderson® AR-15 Lower Receiver, complete with installed lower parts kit. Every piece of hardware is designed to the highest level of precision accuracy and exacting standards. Anderson employees are experts in the shooting industry and bring years of experience to each and every product that bears the Anderson mark. They understand as much as you do about the importance of precision and reliability, which is why this Lower Receiver is the right choice for your next custom rifle project. PLEASE NOTE: Hammer and trigger may be black or silver. Sorry, no choice. 7075-T6 aluminum forging

Hard-coat anodized finish

Multi-caliber (5.56 NATO, .223 Rem., etc.)

“Safe” and “Fire” selector markings

Accepts all standard AR-15 magazines

Rear take-down pin included Order today!

