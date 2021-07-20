Anderson Mfg AR-15 Stripped Lower Receivers $47.99each..!! WHAT? Limit 3 Units

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale on some Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Stripped Lower Receiver for just $47.99 each while stock lasts. Compare that to the same AR lower found here and you see this is a sweet deal. Primary only lets you order three units at a time, but that does not mean you can not place multiple orders. These will sell out…again. TIP: You can get FREE shipping if you also order any Primary Arms Optic like their Primary Arms 3X Red Dot Magnifier.
While on the product page & before adding to your cart, check out the additional discounts under Optional Accessories like $30.00+ OFF a Geissele trigger. If you find this is out of stock check another lower price lower online here.
PS: Primary also has the closed-ear version of this AR Lower in stock for $49.99 as of this post date found here.
The Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Stripped Lower Receiver is built to Mil-Spec out of forged 7075-T6 aluminum and precisely machined to ensure a tight fit of all your components.
It is hardcoat anodized black but may have some machining marks or other scratches. Blemished lowers are an affordable way to get started on a new build and they make great platforms to practice your painting skills.
Features:
- 7075-T6 forged aluminum
- Type III hardcoat anodized black
- Marked Multi-Cal
- Open ear design
- Accepts 3/4″ and 1″ Grip Screws
- Non RF85 lower
- Weight: 0.68 lbs
- Made in Hebron, Kentucky
Anderson Manufacturing builds rifles, pistols, and parts utilizing the latest in computerized manufacturing. By keeping manufacturing in house, Anderson can offer quality, American-made products at an affordable price, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
The Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Lower Receiver is well-reviewed:
Anderson Manufacturing AR Stripped Lower Receiver BLEM Deal Cart Check 07/20/2021:
As of 11:30 ET June 4th. Primary Arms has the Open ear, but the Closed Ear is Out of Stock.
I see every business in the firearms community is getting in on the price gouging and taking advantage of the current demand. It’s interesting how they sell more so they automatically believe that means they can charge more! You’d think they’d be satisfied with the additional income rather than seeing how far they can push up prices! It was just over a year ago I bought these for under $40 and I know someone is going to attack me for saying this because an extra ten doesn’t seem like all that much. But it’s all across the board. Anything and… Read more »
“It’s interesting how they sell more so they automatically believe that means they can charge more!”
No Buck, they charge more because the price the market is willing to pay increased. If Primary Arms charged less, someone would buy them and resell them for the market price.
80% lowers are more expensive than this. It makes no sense. What the hell is going on?
80% lowers are more valuable than complete lowers to some people.
Price is determined by the market – it’s not a cost plus world.
Primary Arms is out of stock as of this comment.
Buy 80 % and cut the clown show in DC out of determining your rights . It’s none of thier damn business. Crank up the CNC machine and complete it . ” Shall not not be Infringed ” has meaning then ! Eat a turd anti gun tyrants .
I built two AR’s with Anderson lowers and they both went together great and are working great. Amazing that that was the price I paid for the lowers at my local gun shop.
Where are you getting your parts? Palmetto State Armory has raised their kit prices by $200 or so. I’m still on the Palmetto State Armory waiting list for 1 year and two months on two kits.
Last week when this same deal was in the newsletter they were in stock. But then you add in the transfer fee of $10 to $50 and it’s not a deal.
So, why are stripped lowers always cheaper than 80% lowers?
Serial #’s
SOLD OUT, AGAIN!!!
I bought one in June that was not a blem for the same price. Their stripped lowers are great-had no issues with any assembly and am completely satisfied with their products. Shipping was under 10 bucks and my FFL charges $25, so I am a happy camper, about this anyways.
Note that all of the complaints below are from 9 months ago, long before the Dirty Chi-Com Kung Foo Flu arrived on our shores, so $47.99 is a pretty good deal based on the state of the country today. I also don’t slight Anderson for limiting the number available for purchase by a single individual. It just keeps the scammers from buying up the available supply and then jacking up the price on those who didn’t get in on the original deal. I only wish that Anderson & PSA would ramp up production of their complete AR uppers as I’ve… Read more »
“It just keeps the scammers from buying up the available supply and then jacking up the price on those who didn’t get in on the original deal.” No, it doesn’t! There are those who have multiple email addresses, and multiple online accounts, and make as many orders they possibly can of the maximum number allowed. I know this for fact because those same folks do this elsewhere for non-firearms merchandise, and brag about it in the related forums. Many, who have deep pockets or access to others (mommy / daddy) with the deep pockets, don’t even need or necessarily *want*… Read more »
The last Anderson stripped lower (NOT a “blem”) that I bought was $24.99 at my “local” gun shop — I put local in quotes because it isn’t my closest gun shop (not by several) and it does a lot of its business online, but at only a 35-40 minute drive it is certainly close enough that it is actually where I have purchased many guns and done a few transfers. As in this example, I watch their online ads for the occasional bargain, then a 40 minute drive is certainly better than paying shipping and transfer fees. Beyond just living… Read more »
Don’t forget your FFL Transfer fee which can add up to $25 on your purchase. Better buy 5 to make it worthwhile. Unless your FFL charges a transfer fee for each firearm instead of on the entire purchase.
That’s a good point. I’ve seen people buy online to save five or ten bucks, then pay shipping and transfer fees.
I shop online, and I’ve bought from Primary and from PSA on occasions, but I always watch the final cost not just the advertised price. One great advantage here is that I have two large online gun shops that are close enough to make it worth the drive and they will usually price match on items they carry.