Anti-Gun Sheriffs Playing Politics with Constitutional Carry in Louisiana

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, several Louisiana Sheriffs stood with liberal democratic Governor John Bel Edwards against your Second Amendment rights. They believe it is more important to go to Baton Rouge for a photo-op with the Governor than to be in their own parishes doing their job.

NRA members are particularly disappointed in Sheriff Craig Webre of Lafourche Parish, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux of East Baton Rouge Parish, Sheriff Marlin Gusman of Orleans Parish, and Sheriff Willy Marin of St. James Parish for not only showing up at this photo-op but speaking out against Louisianans’ right to keep and bear arms and your right to self-defense.

Please use the TAKE ACTION button below to email your State Senator and Representative, letting them know that the Governor and outspoken, anti-gun Sheriffs do not speak for you. Respectfully ask your Legislator to SUPPORT the veto override session to override Governor Edwards’ veto of SB 118, Constitutional Carry.

Law-abiding Louisianans can already openly carry a firearm without a permit. Carrying a firearm in a purse or putting on a coat should not, and does not, turn a law-abiding citizen into a criminal.

Don’t forget to forward this alert to your family, friends, and fellow gun owners so they can also contact their state Senator and Representative, and ask their Legislator to SUPPORT a veto override session and the override of SB 118.

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org