At Home, at Work, in Your Car, and in Your Camper – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Robyn Sandoval joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (21-minute audio)

You’re arguing with your boyfriend. You didn’t see it coming when your boyfriend attacks you from behind and hits the back of your head. You fall to the ground. Now your attacker kicks you. You shout for him to stop and your attacker says he is going to kill you. He climbs on top of you and chokes you.

You’re armed. You roll to the side, pull your handgun from your pocket, and shoot your attacker in the chest one time. Now he lets go of you. You move to safety and call 911.

Emergency medical services said your attacker died at the scene. You give a statement to the police. You’re not charged.

You’re doing some modifications and cleanup at an Italian Restaurant. You come in after-hours to do the work. It is three in the morning when a man forces his way through the front door of the restaurant. You shout that the place is closed. The man charges you.

You’re armed. You draw your firearm and shoot your attacker. Now the attacker stops, so you stop shooting. You back away and call 911.

Emergency medical services take your attacker to the hospital. He is expected to recover. You give a statement to the police. You’re not charged.

You’re sitting in your trailer when you and your friend hear a noise outside. You are parked in a store parking lot and it is 9 in the morning when your friend goes outside to investigate. You hear shouts and gunshots a second later. You step outside to see your friend fighting with an armed man.

You’re armed. You present your firearm and shoot the attacker. Now the stranger lets go of your friend. You check on your friend and call 911.

The police were already on the way. Your attacker had driven his car on the sidewalk and deliberately run over two pedestrians. The attacker then crashed his car into another vehicle before he attacked your friend. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital for treatment. They also transport your friend. You’re not charged.

It is a little after sunset when you and your friend pull into a convenience store. You’re in the passenger seat and you see a man walk up to your friend who is driving. The stranger pulls a gun and tells your driver to hand over his wallet and keys.

You’re armed. The story doesn’t say if the gun was in the glove compartment or on the seat, but you grab the gun and shoot your attacker. The attacker shoots back before he steps away. You’re injured. Your friend calls 911 and asks for Emergency Medical Services.

The police arrive and disarm your attacker. You leave your gun in the car. EMS transports you to the hospital for treatment.

Your friend talks to the police. Police review the security video from the gas station, and you’re not charged. Doctors say you’ll get better. Your attacker died in the hospital.

Text of the discussion and links to the original stories are on the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.